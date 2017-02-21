Franklin Police arrest man for allegedly trying to break-in to wife's home
Franklin Police said an Alabama man allegedly attempted to force his way into his estranged wife's home while threatening her with the gun he was holding on Sunday. Police said 55-year-old Bryan Hicks is free on bond after the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|1 hr
|I used to be someone
|94
|When does it get old?
|2 hr
|true patriot
|12
|secret confessions
|3 hr
|fun time charlie
|9
|Please Help
|3 hr
|help
|3
|Remnant Fellowship is a cult!! (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|Ruby
|54
|The sun is not a star.
|10 hr
|Hmmm
|6
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|14 hr
|USA-1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC