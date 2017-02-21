Franklin man arrested for avoiding se...

Franklin man arrested for avoiding sex offender registry

Franklin Police worked with Federal authorities to identify a resident who had failed to register as a sex offender following his 2009 conviction in a child sex case out of Madison County, Ala. Detectives determined that 52-year-old Vittorio Villella had been living in Franklin for more than eight years, intentionally avoiding his requirement to register.

