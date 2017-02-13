Franklin Hardee's robbed Saturday, suspect still at large
Franklin Police are seeking a white male suspect between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-3. The suspect was driving a red vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama is better than Tennessee.
|7 min
|Rednecksgohome
|15
|All men are created equal.
|12 min
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|I hate Tennessee
|1 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|8
|National security adviser Michael Flynn resign...
|1 hr
|Because
|2
|WSMV Chris Miller
|4 hr
|Elvis
|17
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|10 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Mum
|20
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC