Franklin Art Scene to showcase work of county art students

The March edition of the Franklin Art Scene is set for Friday, March 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Franklin. Coordinated by the Downtown Franklin Association, the free monthly art crawl will feature a group of very special artists this month-- visual art students from across Williamson County.

