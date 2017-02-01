Fly on the Wall 1458

Fly on the Wall 1458

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Memphis Flyer

He may be a laughing stock who lost his seat in the state Senate, but, Fly on the Wall is sad to report, we haven't heard the last of Stacey Campfield. "I expect a whole bunch of executive orders reversing things Obama did," Campfield prophetically told the Tampa Bay Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is trump whining 24 min Shut it 41
Dennis Ferrier back on TV 17 30 min Chris Klark 1
Best place to watch the Superbowl in Nashville 1 hr wtf 4
Negroes and crime 16 hr Flo Rida 41
Looking for a good GI doctor 18 hr ben d over 2
Greg Johnson Elvis in the Smokies (Feb '14) 19 hr Gail 2
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 20 hr wtf 75
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,132 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC