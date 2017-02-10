Crystal Clear bulk agreement to be discussed by Thompson's Station BOMA
The Thompson's Station Board of Mayor and Alderman will discuss "the next step local government can take against the Crystal Clear telecommunications monopoly and thereby protect consumers and promote free market competition here in Thompson's Station," according to Thompson's Station Alderman Graham Shepard. The issue of Crystal Clear and what is called a "bulk" agreement when it comes to Internet, TV and phone service, has been top of mind for residents of Tollgate Village, Bridgemore Village and The Fields of Canterbury for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus or Buddha?
|2 hr
|Jesuschrist
|1
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|2 hr
|Jesuschrist
|1
|Tennessee is cursed by God and man.
|3 hr
|Jesuschrist
|1
|Senators Alexander and Corker
|3 hr
|Ms Sassy
|34
|Negroes and crime
|12 hr
|Ticket to Ride
|49
|ebt trade?
|14 hr
|Ticket to Ride
|5
|why is trump whining
|18 hr
|Oatmeal cookies
|94
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC