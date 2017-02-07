Crime Stoppers reward offered fro man...

Crime Stoppers reward offered fro man wanted for stalking previous victim

A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of 21-year-old Javonte Easley, who is wanted for allegedly stalking. Immediately following his release from jail for domestic assault, Easley began actively stalking the victim of that assault, police said.

