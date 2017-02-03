County Animal Center's - Tucker' all set for Sunday's Puppy Bowl

Williamson County Animal Center Shelter director Laura Chavarria says that pregame reports indicate that Tucker, an Australian shepherd mix adopted from the Franklin shelter, will make a real splash on Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIII Sunday, Feb. 5. "A sneak peek at the pregame show, which airs at 1 p.m.," Chavarria said, "indicates to us that Tucker is considered to be TeamFluff's secret weapon due to her herding ability. "In one segment, the Puppy Bowl's DNA specialist suggests that Tucker may be 'full-blooded' Australian shepherd, giving her a bit of a genetic advantage."

