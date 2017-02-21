Columbia man impersonates officer, li...

Columbia man impersonates officer, lies about robbery

A Columbia man was arrested Wednesday morning after detectives determined that his report of being robbed in Franklin was fabricated. Detectives began investigating after 22-year-old Steven McCanless said he was robbed on Jan. 26 in a Peytonsville Road parking lot.

