Columbia man impersonates officer, lies about robbery
A Columbia man was arrested Wednesday morning after detectives determined that his report of being robbed in Franklin was fabricated. Detectives began investigating after 22-year-old Steven McCanless said he was robbed on Jan. 26 in a Peytonsville Road parking lot.
