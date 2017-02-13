Civil War Trust donates two tracts of...

Civil War Trust donates two tracts of land to Battle of Franklin Trust

Yesterday

The Battle of Franklin Trust has received two tracts of land from the Civil War Trust. The "Deed of Gift" includes five-and-a-half acres of land, which will be owned and maintained by the Battle of Franklin Trust and continue preservation of Franklin's historic and hallowed grounds.

