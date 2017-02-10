City of Franklin to hold open house for Harpeth Riverfront Planning Study
The Riverfront Planning Study will help identify the challenges, opportunities, and perspectives associated with a potential river walk and potential future development within the floodplain between Pinkerton Park and Bicentennial Park. The schedule is as follows: The purpose of these sessions will be to solicit and collect opinion, feedback, and suggestions from the general public regarding their desired vision for downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators Alexander and Corker
|2 hr
|I used to be someone
|51
|secret confessions
|4 hr
|spill your guts
|1
|Corky lucas
|11 hr
|Missy
|1
|Nashville Union Teacher Oppose Betsy DeVos
|14 hr
|Mom
|10
|New Restaurant
|Sat
|Sully Smith
|1
|cindy enlow
|Sat
|Updated info
|2
|Mikel knight!!
|Sat
|Hustlin donuts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC