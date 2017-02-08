City of Franklin seeks volunteers for...

City of Franklin seeks volunteers for Housing Commission

Individuals serve three-year terms and must be willing to attend monthly meetings on the first Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m. and may be asked occasionally to attend the Board of Mayor and Alderman meetings for support. The Commission serves to encourage the production and maintenance of affordable housing and raise community awareness of potential business opportunities.

