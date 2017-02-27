City gathers citizen input on river w...

City gathers citizen input on river walk from Bicentennial to Pinkerton Park

20 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Franklin residents who desire scenic connectivity could be on the right path to seeing a river walk in downtown Franklin come to fruition in the near future. The city of Franklin held its Harpeth Riverfront Planning Study community input meeting today, giving residents the chance to be a part of the study that could bring a river walk to downtown Franklin, reaching from Bicentennial Park to Pinkerton Park, as previously identified in the adopted Franklin Parks Greenway system document.

