Chamber panel talks correlation betwe...

Chamber panel talks correlation between land use, economy and quality of life

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Williamson Herald

Williamson, Inc. chamber held its first luncheon of the year with a focus on how Land Use Planning in the county and cities affect traffic, congestion, housing and thus the economy. "How we use our land determines so many things," Largen said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
secret confessions 3 hr fun time charlie 12
When does it get old? 4 hr yep 26
BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14) 5 hr gross 22
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 5 hr gross 10
Remnant Fellowship is a cult!! (Sep '11) 8 hr The Truth 55
Why do Tennesseans smell bad? 16 hr Linda 3
Review: Auto Masters (Oct '08) Feb 20 Debi 87
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,096,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC