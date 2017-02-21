Chamber panel talks correlation between land use, economy and quality of life
Williamson, Inc. chamber held its first luncheon of the year with a focus on how Land Use Planning in the county and cities affect traffic, congestion, housing and thus the economy. "How we use our land determines so many things," Largen said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|secret confessions
|3 hr
|fun time charlie
|12
|When does it get old?
|4 hr
|yep
|26
|BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|gross
|22
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|5 hr
|gross
|10
|Remnant Fellowship is a cult!! (Sep '11)
|8 hr
|The Truth
|55
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|16 hr
|Linda
|3
|Review: Auto Masters (Oct '08)
|Feb 20
|Debi
|87
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC