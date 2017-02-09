Caudle, Joyner to wed

Caudle, Joyner to wed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Williamson Herald

Caudle is the daughter of Mrs. Sandra Caudle DeZwaan of Mississippi and the late Mr. Howard Stowe Caudle, Jr. She received a MSPAS, PA-C in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and works as a physician assistant at Skin Solutions Dermatology in Nashville. Joyner is the son of Mr. and Mrs. BB Joyner of Franklin, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Senators Alexander and Corker 36 min Ms Sassy 29
Negroes and crime 36 min Ticket to Ride 49
ebt trade? 2 hr Ticket to Ride 5
why is trump whining 6 hr Oatmeal cookies 94
megan barry liberal hypocrite 7 hr yep 67
Remnant Fellowship is a cult!! (Sep '11) 8 hr SunnySnow 53
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08) Thu QTMXMOM 38
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC