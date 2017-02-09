Caudle, Joyner to wed
Caudle is the daughter of Mrs. Sandra Caudle DeZwaan of Mississippi and the late Mr. Howard Stowe Caudle, Jr. She received a MSPAS, PA-C in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and works as a physician assistant at Skin Solutions Dermatology in Nashville. Joyner is the son of Mr. and Mrs. BB Joyner of Franklin, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators Alexander and Corker
|36 min
|Ms Sassy
|29
|Negroes and crime
|36 min
|Ticket to Ride
|49
|ebt trade?
|2 hr
|Ticket to Ride
|5
|why is trump whining
|6 hr
|Oatmeal cookies
|94
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|7 hr
|yep
|67
|Remnant Fellowship is a cult!! (Sep '11)
|8 hr
|SunnySnow
|53
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08)
|Thu
|QTMXMOM
|38
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC