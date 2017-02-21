Brentwood newcomer wants to engage yo...

Brentwood newcomer wants to engage younger demographic, speaks to letter from - concerned citizens'

All the names are in for the Brentwood City Commission race and four candidates are running for three open seats on the commission. Newcomer John Byers joins three incumbents Regina Smithson, who serves as mayor of Brentwood, long-time commissioner Rhea Little and Mark Gorman, who was elected in 2013.

