Brentwood newcomer wants to engage younger demographic, speaks to letter from - concerned citizens'
All the names are in for the Brentwood City Commission race and four candidates are running for three open seats on the commission. Newcomer John Byers joins three incumbents Regina Smithson, who serves as mayor of Brentwood, long-time commissioner Rhea Little and Mark Gorman, who was elected in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|1 hr
|I used to be someone
|94
|When does it get old?
|2 hr
|true patriot
|12
|secret confessions
|3 hr
|fun time charlie
|9
|Please Help
|3 hr
|help
|3
|Remnant Fellowship is a cult!! (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|Ruby
|54
|The sun is not a star.
|10 hr
|Hmmm
|6
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|14 hr
|USA-1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC