A Vintage Affair presents checks to local charities

A Vintage Affair of Williamson County, a local non-profit, presented checks last week from this years' fundraisers to High Hopes, The Davis House, The Adult Learning Center, Bridges Domestic Violence Center, My Friend's House and Williamson Medical Center. A Vintage Affair's mission is to benefit Williamson County charities one bottle at a time.

