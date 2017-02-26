26 years later and the murder of Peggy Cox still unsolved
Franklin Police and the FBI continue to search for Cox's killer, once again asking for the public's help in solving the cold case murder of this mother who was shot to death while working the Murfreesboro Road Hardee's drive-thru window in Franklin on her 49th birthday. "We will always remember Peggy Cox and her family," said Chief Deborah Faulkner.
