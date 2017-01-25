Wynonna Judd Goes Full On Patriotic After Sister Ashley's Rant at the Women's March
After hearing her sister Ashley Judd talk about "feeling Hitler in these streets" and implying that our President has inappropriate dreams about his daughter Ivanka at the so-called "women's march" Wynonna Judd decided to send a message of her own. It is amazing how siblings can be such ideological opposites.
