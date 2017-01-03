Winter weather advisory closes schools Friday
Williamson County Schools announced Friday morning that all schools will be closed Friday. Battle Ground Academy, Brentwood Academy, Franklin Christian Academy and Grace Christian Academy also announced closings due to weather Friday.
