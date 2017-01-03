Winter weather advisory closes school...

Winter weather advisory closes schools Friday

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Williamson County Schools announced Friday morning that all schools will be closed Friday. Battle Ground Academy, Brentwood Academy, Franklin Christian Academy and Grace Christian Academy also announced closings due to weather Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow Danger With Open Schools 10 min Mom 1
Where are the older single men 2 hr Francis 113
WSMV Chris Miller 20 hr nopity nope nope ... 3
Rebecca Schleicher Thu Newschannel5fan 4
Josh (Victoria's boyfriend) (Jun '16) Wed Tea 4
Victoria Mathis arrest Wed What 6
Mallory Ervin (Feb '13) Wed Texan 2
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,038 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,459

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC