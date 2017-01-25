Williamson County residents share experiences at inauguration
The air of patriotism and excitement at the 45th Presidential Inauguration among hundreds of thousands of spectators was palatable, Williamson County Republican Party Chairman Julie Hannah said today, her enthusiasm apparent as she headed to the inaugural parade after U.S. President Donald Trump took his oath of office at the U.S. Capitol. "The crowds were amazing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caseygirl 814
|3 hr
|nutzaplente
|3
|Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect
|3 hr
|nutzaplente
|8
|Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|20
|why is trump whining
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv...
|14 hr
|proud American
|4
|Curious About Demographic Here
|14 hr
|The Question Man
|1
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|Tue
|I used to be someone
|32
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC