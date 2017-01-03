Whitson and delegation sworn in; Casada takes role as Majority Leader

Before the Williamson County delegation delves into solving issues in transportation, health care, or creating a balanced budget and considering medical marijuana in Tennessee, legislators participated in a swearing in ceremony on the first day of the 110th General Assembly in the House chamber. Newly-elected Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, representing the 65th District was accompanied by his four grandchildren, one of which Sam, a toddler, helped him sign the final document accepting his responsibilities and even sat comfortably in the legislator's chair located on the back row in the House chamber.

