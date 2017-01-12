WCS to host fine arts festival

WCS to host fine arts festival

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Williamson Herald

Williamson County lovers of music, theater and art are in for a treat as students prepare for the fourth annual Williamson County Schools Fine Arts Festival. This year's showcase will be held Saturday, March 4 at the Factory at Franklin from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. In addition to the festival, there will also be an art show preview Friday, March 3 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. as part of the Franklin Art Scene.

