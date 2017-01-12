WCCVB adds office assistant to staff

WCCVB adds office assistant to staff

The Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau has added Heather Doleshel to its staff as an office assistant. Doleshel joins the WCCVB with over a decade of experience and will work with the staff to manage office operations.

