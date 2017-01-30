Urban Juicer to come to Westhaven in Franklin
The Urban Juicer, juice bar and fresh foods eatery, representatives said they are excited to open the doors of the newest storefront on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Riverfront, 158 Front Street, Suite 100, in Westhaven in Franklin. A new opportunity to enhance your pursuit of a balanced life is coming to Westhaven! Since The Urban Juicer's pioneering debut four years ago, this locally owned and operated company has been a beacon to people searching for healthy lifestyle options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|3 min
|Police
|16
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|24 min
|Jennifer
|56
|Negroes and crime
|8 hr
|Nobama
|36
|Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv...
|9 hr
|I used to be someone
|15
|don't block traffic
|9 hr
|not a liberal
|1
|why is trump whining
|11 hr
|Tom
|11
|Obamas farewell speech
|12 hr
|Nobama
|23
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC