Urban Juicer to come to Westhaven in ...

Urban Juicer to come to Westhaven in Franklin

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The Urban Juicer, juice bar and fresh foods eatery, representatives said they are excited to open the doors of the newest storefront on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Riverfront, 158 Front Street, Suite 100, in Westhaven in Franklin. A new opportunity to enhance your pursuit of a balanced life is coming to Westhaven! Since The Urban Juicer's pioneering debut four years ago, this locally owned and operated company has been a beacon to people searching for healthy lifestyle options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 3 min Police 16
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 24 min Jennifer 56
Negroes and crime 8 hr Nobama 36
Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv... 9 hr I used to be someone 15
don't block traffic 9 hr not a liberal 1
why is trump whining 11 hr Tom 11
Obamas farewell speech 12 hr Nobama 23
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,417,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC