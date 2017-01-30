Urban Juicer to come to Westhaven in Franklin

The Urban Juicer, juice bar and fresh foods eatery, representatives said they are excited to open the doors of the newest storefront on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Riverfront, 158 Front Street, Suite 100, in Westhaven in Franklin. A new opportunity to enhance your pursuit of a balanced life is coming to Westhaven! Since The Urban Juicer's pioneering debut four years ago, this locally owned and operated company has been a beacon to people searching for healthy lifestyle options.

