Two suspects arrested in Nolensville shooting
Two men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting of Nolensville resident Robert Ward at his home on January 1. According to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who led the investigation, the suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Franklin resident Miles Holt and 20-year-old Antioch resident Jonathon Elliott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Google Fiber Guilty Of Digital Redlining?
|7 hr
|Mouse
|1
|WSMV Chris Miller
|11 hr
|thurston howell V
|9
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|12 hr
|1-big-mama
|20
|Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|i peed my pants
|12
|Women smokers
|21 hr
|I used to be someone
|24
|Anyone know Vanessa Chetwood?
|Sat
|FierceMom
|2
|Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16)
|Sat
|jack n off
|15
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC