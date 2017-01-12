Two suspects arrested in Nolensville ...

Two suspects arrested in Nolensville shooting

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Williamson Herald

Two men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting of Nolensville resident Robert Ward at his home on January 1. According to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who led the investigation, the suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Franklin resident Miles Holt and 20-year-old Antioch resident Jonathon Elliott.

