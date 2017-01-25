Third Coast Clay fundraiser Jan. 21 to benefit Williamson County Animal Center

Third Coast Clay, located inside The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd., will host a fundraiser for Williamson County Animal Center on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For one day only, 15 percent of all store profits will go toward the shelter's emergency medical needs fund. Third Coast Clay is a paint-your-own pottery studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.