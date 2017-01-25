Third Coast Clay fundraiser Jan. 21 to benefit Williamson County Animal Center
Third Coast Clay, located inside The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd., will host a fundraiser for Williamson County Animal Center on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For one day only, 15 percent of all store profits will go toward the shelter's emergency medical needs fund. Third Coast Clay is a paint-your-own pottery studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caseygirl 814
|3 hr
|nutzaplente
|3
|Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect
|3 hr
|nutzaplente
|8
|Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|20
|why is trump whining
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv...
|14 hr
|proud American
|4
|Curious About Demographic Here
|14 hr
|The Question Man
|1
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|Tue
|I used to be someone
|32
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC