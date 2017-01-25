Third Coast Clay fundraiser Jan. 21 t...

Third Coast Clay fundraiser Jan. 21 to benefit Williamson County Animal Center

Third Coast Clay, located inside The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd., will host a fundraiser for Williamson County Animal Center on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For one day only, 15 percent of all store profits will go toward the shelter's emergency medical needs fund. Third Coast Clay is a paint-your-own pottery studio.

