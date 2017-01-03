Study's proposal to change Franklin t...

Study's proposal to change Franklin transit routes raises pros and cons

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Williamson Herald

The Franklin Transit Authority unveiled a Franklin Transit Service Study during a public meeting today, recommending changes to FTA's current transit routes, which raised positive change for some and concerns for others. The next public meeting will take place this evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Franklin Transit Center, 708 Columbia Ave. The purpose of the study, conducted by The TMA Group and TranSystems, is to evaluate the existing transit system and offer recommendations on increased efficiency and future expansion in ever-growing Franklin.

