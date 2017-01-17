Strangers to Swap Wedding Dresses After Mix-Up
On Sunday morning, hours after Shannon McNamara's youngest daughter became engaged, McNamara excitedly rushed to open her own wedding dress she had stored under her bed for the past three decades in anticipation of this very moment. When McNamara opened the box, she discovered the wedding dress she brought home from a Tennessee-based dry cleaning business after her Nov. 15, 1986, wedding was not the same dress she had worn down the aisle.
