Sorry, Chicago. Nashville was the USA's windiest city in 2016
The windiest city in the U.S. in 2016 was Nashville, Tenn., according to a yearly analysis of weather data from CoreLogic, a research and consulting firm. Sorry, Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too many on welfare
|1 hr
|Picklejuice
|11
|Amazing physician
|7 hr
|Cindy Avans Jobe
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T AKA bubble teeth
|7 hr
|just so you know
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|11 hr
|Bahahahahaha
|6
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|19 hr
|I used to be someone
|30
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|19 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|12
|My kids college fund
|21 hr
|junior samples
|3
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC