Some aldermen concerned that impact fees could limit affordable housing
The city of Franklin crunched numbers Tuesday, showing how a proposed collector road fee and a new school impact fee - combined with other city fees - could increase the cost of residential developments in Franklin. By increasing some fees for developers, aldermen worry that the result will be higher priced homes to offset the costs, creating an even greater barrier to achieving affordable housing options in Franklin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caseygirl 814
|3 hr
|nutzaplente
|3
|Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect
|3 hr
|nutzaplente
|8
|Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|20
|why is trump whining
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv...
|14 hr
|proud American
|4
|Curious About Demographic Here
|14 hr
|The Question Man
|1
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|Tue
|I used to be someone
|32
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC