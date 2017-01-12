Second public meeting on Columbia Avenue widening project, Jan. 31

The City of Franklin announced its second public involvement meeting and formal presentation for the Columbia Avenue Widening and Improvements Project Tuesday, January 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall, 109 3rd Avenue South, Franklin. will begin at 6:30 p.m. with individual discussions beginning at 6 p.m. and again after the presentation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.