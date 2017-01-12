Race lecture series at Masonic Hall recalls history, correlates to today

Eleventh U.S. President James K. Polk, an immense landowner, whose greatest legacy was securing the most acreage in the formation of the United States during his presidency - about 1 million acres in the west - embodied the typical plantation owner of the early to mid-1800s who owned slaves with no apology and fought to keep it that way. Polk, called "The Dark Horse" president who no one thought would ever win office, was intellectual, without much sense of humor, a workaholic and had a passion for politics, according to historian Thomas Price, curator of the President James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia, where Polk lived with his parents in later childhood.

