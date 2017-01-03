Pink Gala returns to illuminate hope ...

Pink Gala returns to illuminate hope on New Year's Eve

The third Pink Gala event, dubbed Franklin's Best New Year's Eve party, returned after a four-year hiatus, welcoming about 250 partygoers to benefit the Breast Health Center at Williamson Medical Center. "We had a lot of people returning from the first events, and they brought friends," said Kelly Spalding, the organizer of the event and owner of Kelly Spalding Designs.

