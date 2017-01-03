Pink Gala returns to illuminate hope on New Year's Eve

The third Pink Gala event, dubbed Franklin's Best New Year's Eve party, returned after a four-year hiatus, welcoming about 250 partygoers to benefit the Breast Health Center at Williamson Medical Center. "We had a lot of people returning from the first events, and they brought friends," said Kelly Spalding, the organizer of the event and owner of Kelly Spalding Designs.

