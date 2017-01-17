Newly installed signs at Ft. Granger encourage further learning
Visitors of Fort Granger historic site in Franklin can literally "walk in the footsteps of soldiers, citizens and slaves," who once traversed the site during the Civil War. This week, six new interpretive signs, or trail markers, were installed on Fort Granger's 14.5-acre property, located just behind Pinkerton Park in Franklin.
