New Nashville Elvis Festival to take place in downtown Franklin
Elvis fans from all over the country will be traveling to Williamson County for the inaugural Nashville Elvis Festival March 30-April 2 in historic downtown Franklin. The Franklin Theatre will serve as the host venue with additional events scheduled at Grays on Main and Paragon Studios.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|4 hr
|labwstone
|33
|Nashville Union Teacher Oppose Betsy DeVos
|11 hr
|Mom
|1
|Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv...
|14 hr
|I used to be someone
|10
|Obamas farewell speech
|19 hr
|monkeyjobs
|20
|How do I become a webcam model?
|20 hr
|Emily Wilson
|1
|Anyone Married Ladies Lonely in Spring Hill or ... (Sep '14)
|Thu
|Poetic_Just_Is
|7
|Knitting store: no yarn for women's movement pr...
|Thu
|You Are A Dummy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC