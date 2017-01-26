New Nashville Elvis Festival to take ...

New Nashville Elvis Festival to take place in downtown Franklin

Elvis fans from all over the country will be traveling to Williamson County for the inaugural Nashville Elvis Festival March 30-April 2 in historic downtown Franklin. The Franklin Theatre will serve as the host venue with additional events scheduled at Grays on Main and Paragon Studios.

