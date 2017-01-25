New monthly rabies and microchip clinics start January 28

The Williamson County Animal Center is pleased to announce monthly rabies and microchip clinics for county residents. The last Saturday of each month, beginning January 28, the shelter will offer $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips for dogs and cats from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the shelter, 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin.

