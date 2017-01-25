Morning Pointe's Petal Project pays i...

Morning Pointe's Petal Project pays it forward to local seniors

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Williamson Herald

The generosity of Morning Pointe of Franklin residents is in full bloom as the seniors created beautiful bouquets and delivered them to local nursing homes. As part of the "Petal Project" program, flowers, donated by Westhaven Kroger, are arranged by the assisted living and memory care community to be given to those who could use a pick-me-up.

