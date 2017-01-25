Morning Pointe's Petal Project pays it forward to local seniors
The generosity of Morning Pointe of Franklin residents is in full bloom as the seniors created beautiful bouquets and delivered them to local nursing homes. As part of the "Petal Project" program, flowers, donated by Westhaven Kroger, are arranged by the assisted living and memory care community to be given to those who could use a pick-me-up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caseygirl 814
|3 hr
|nutzaplente
|3
|Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect
|3 hr
|nutzaplente
|8
|Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|20
|why is trump whining
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv...
|14 hr
|proud American
|4
|Curious About Demographic Here
|14 hr
|The Question Man
|1
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|Tue
|I used to be someone
|32
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC