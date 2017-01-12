Morning Pointe new campus coming to Spring Hill
Following the completion and licensure of Morning Pointe of Franklin Assisted Living and Alzheimer's Memory Care, the senior living company announced it has contracted to build the new senior living campus in Maury County. The expansion will be part of a larger 140-acre active living community with a combination of residential and retail space.
