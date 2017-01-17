Mantra Artisan Ales to brew specialty...

Mantra Artisan Ales to brew specialty beer for Main Street Brewfest

Mantra Artisan Ales is partnering with the Downtown Franklin Association to concoct a specialty brew, showcasing unique local flavors from "America's Favorite Main Street" in honor of the Main Street Brewfest, which will be held on Saturday, March 11. The brewing of the limited-edition beer will take place at Mantra Artisan Ales in Franklin on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. The Belgian-style saison pale ale will incorporate butternut squash and sweet potatoes from Delvin Farms, oak staves from Trubee Honey, Tasmanian pepperberries, sweet orange peel and cinnamon from Savory Spice Shop and will be dry-hopped over diamonds from Walton's Antique and Estate Jewelry.

