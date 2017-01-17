Man accused of selling heroin, methad...

Man accused of selling heroin, methadone, Suboxone in school zone

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Jersey Journal

FRANKLIN -- A borough man is facing drug charges after police say he was selling heroin and other drugs from his residence. Several complaints of drug distribution on Cummins Street near High Street and Buckwheat Road -- in the area of Franklin Elementary School -- prompted borough officers to investigate, Franklin police said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too many on welfare 1 hr Picklejuice 11
Amazing physician 7 hr Cindy Avans Jobe 1
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T AKA bubble teeth 7 hr just so you know 1
2 year old girl murdered thrown in well 11 hr Bahahahahaha 6
Snow Danger With Open Schools 19 hr I used to be someone 30
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) 19 hr LAVON AFFAIR 12
My kids college fund 21 hr junior samples 3
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC