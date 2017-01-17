MAFIAoZA's ready to serve Franklin it...

MAFIAoZA's ready to serve Franklin its special pizza with a neighborhood charm

Wednesday Jan 18

In a jobs posting for its new location at The Factory at Franklin, MAFIAoZA's Pizzeria and Neighborhood Pub lists several positions that are standard for a restaurant. It's seeking servers, hostesses, dishwashers and the like, jobs that the eatery's owners have filled and should continue to fill rather easily.

