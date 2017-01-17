MAFIAoZA's ready to serve Franklin its special pizza with a neighborhood charm
In a jobs posting for its new location at The Factory at Franklin, MAFIAoZA's Pizzeria and Neighborhood Pub lists several positions that are standard for a restaurant. It's seeking servers, hostesses, dishwashers and the like, jobs that the eatery's owners have filled and should continue to fill rather easily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prominent Southern Bapist minister survives ous... (Oct '07)
|32 min
|True Christian wi...
|64
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|45 min
|I used to be someone
|15
|Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa...
|56 min
|ThomasA
|9
|Obamas farewell speech
|1 hr
|hehehe
|18
|Women smokers
|1 hr
|hehehe
|31
|Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect
|1 hr
|Tn Guy
|4
|Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv...
|Sun
|American Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC