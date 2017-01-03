MAFIAoZA's Franklin Pizzeria and Neig...

MAFIAoZA's Franklin Pizzeria and Neighborhood Pub opens new location at Factory

MAFIAoZA's Pizzeria and Neighborhood Pub is excited to announce that its newest restaurant is now open at The Factory at Franklin. The new location will offer MAFIAoZA's authentic Italian MAFIAoZA's menu as well as 34 beers on tap and an impressive wine list .

