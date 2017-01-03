Longtime Franklin financial and human resources leaders retire
Russ Truell and his wife, Martha, are all smiles at a ceremony honoring Truell's 13 years as Assistant City Administrator and Chief Financial Officer for the city of Franklin. Franklin Mayor Ken Moore stands with Human Resources Director Shirley Harmon Gower, who is retiring after 12 years with the city.
