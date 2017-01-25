Largen stresses importance of county's school systems at Education Foundation breakfast

The organization's mission is to recognize that the success of the county's public schools enhances the desirability of Williamson County as the top place to live, work, create and learn and to rally resources to be strategically invested in its public schools to achieve student success and national excellence. Matt Largen, president and CEO of Williamson Inc., was the guest speaker at the breakfast and spoke about how the Williamson County Schools district drives the area economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.