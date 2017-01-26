Knitting store: no yarn for women's movement protesters
Elizabeth Poe poses in her store, The Joy of Knitting, Wed., Jan. 25, 2017, in Franklin, Tenn. Poe asked that customers go elsewhere if they want knitting supplies for the recent women's marches in which many participants wore knitted pink hats.
Delhi, OH
#1 Thursday
Good for that store, glad someone sticks to they're morals. God bless her.
#2 Thursday
leedaulton- "Good for that store, glad someone sticks to they're morals. God bless her. "
Nice Grammar there...perfect example of why he loved the poorly educated.
