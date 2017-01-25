Kids Art Festival of Tennessee seeking young artists of all kinds

The third annual Kids Art Festival of Tennessee is seeking participation from any interested elementary, middle and high school artists, dancers, musicians, vocalists, thespians, poets, photographers, and artisans. Presented by the Franklin Parks and the Williamson County Cultural Arts Commission, the free festival is open to the public and will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Pinkerton Park across the footbridge from historic downtown Franklin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.