Joel and Carol Tomlin 'Churchillian' scholarship contest announced
During an educational teacher student workshop Thursday hosted by the Hiram Masonic Lodge in partnership with the Churchill Society of Tennessee and Williamson County Schools high school history and English teachers and students enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program were presented with a brief introduction to British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill and the term Churchillian. Funded by a grant from the International Churchill Society, this first workshop of its kind in Middle Tennessee spotlighted Churchill, his writings and his place in history.
