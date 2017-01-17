J.L. Clay community center says goodbye, honors Walker family
The Billy Walker family was honored at the J.L. Clay reception. Louise Walker's father JL Clay was the founder of the center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too many on welfare
|1 hr
|Picklejuice
|11
|Amazing physician
|7 hr
|Cindy Avans Jobe
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T AKA bubble teeth
|7 hr
|just so you know
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|11 hr
|Bahahahahaha
|6
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|19 hr
|I used to be someone
|30
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|19 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|12
|My kids college fund
|21 hr
|junior samples
|3
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC