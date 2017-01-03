Housing commission survey reveals lac...

Housing commission survey reveals lack of work force housing affects business expansion

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The Franklin Housing Commission released recent statistics through an informal survey, showing that some top businesses in Williamson County are concerned about retaining workers for entry-level jobs in years to come, which could affect business expansion. In a conversation that has been circulating for years, the city seems to be riddled with barriers to create work force housing options that will attract workers for entry-level positions, as well as teaching, law enforcement and service positions in Williamson County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are the older single men 3 hr Really 112
WSMV Chris Miller 16 hr nopity nope nope ... 3
Rebecca Schleicher 21 hr Newschannel5fan 4
Josh (Victoria's boyfriend) (Jun '16) Wed Tea 4
Victoria Mathis arrest Wed What 6
Mallory Ervin (Feb '13) Wed Texan 2
Rudy Kalis pushed out Tue shame on you 12
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC