Housing commission survey reveals lack of work force housing affects business expansion
The Franklin Housing Commission released recent statistics through an informal survey, showing that some top businesses in Williamson County are concerned about retaining workers for entry-level jobs in years to come, which could affect business expansion. In a conversation that has been circulating for years, the city seems to be riddled with barriers to create work force housing options that will attract workers for entry-level positions, as well as teaching, law enforcement and service positions in Williamson County.
